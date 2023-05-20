Home page politics

From: Katja Saake

Split

Another mishap related to Zelenskyj’s visit to Germany has become known – the Ukrainian president was partly missing military protection on the outward flight.

Vienna/Berlin – Last Sunday (May 14), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj visited Germany for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war. Now it has become known: On the outward flight to Berlin there was a security gap in the protective measures.

The Ukrainian President was escorted from Rome to Berlin by two German Air Force Eurofighters on Saturday. There he was received by Olaf Scholz. (IDZRNRW montage) © Christian Spicker/imago & Independent Photo Agency Int./imago

Zelenskyi machine without military protection over Austria

On Saturday evening (May 13), an Airbus A319 from the German Air Force picked up Selenskyj in Rome to fly him to Berlin. There the Ukrainian President was received by the German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and then, together with the Ukrainian people, received the Aachen Charlemagne Prize. However, there was a security hole on the outward flight, as reported by the Austrian news agency APA. Unlike on the rest of the route, the Airbus was not escorted by Eurofighters in Austrian airspace.

“Neither German nor Italian Eurofighters have flown over Austrian territory,” confirmed the Austrian Armed Forces spokesman Michael Bauer of APA. After the start in Rome, Italian fighter jets would have accompanied the Airbus. These would then have turned off before the Austrian border. Two German Eurofighters would then have taken over the escort of Volodymyr Zelenskyj in German airspace. As the German Air Force announced, the German Eurofighters took off from Lechfeld Air Base in Bavaria “and escorted him safely to Berlin”. So the Airbus was flying over Austria without protection from Eurofighters.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj – From comedian to symbol of resistance View photo gallery

The reason for the security gap is an administrative one: A “permanent permit” for Austrian airspace was available for the Airbus of the German Air Force. For the overflight of the Eurofighter, however, a separate overflight permit would have had to be applied for. “There would have been nothing against it,” says Bauer. In Austria there are several times a day overflights of military aircraft from other countries. In the previous year alone there were 6,550. There is no authorization only for overflights of warring states. Civilian aircraft, such as those of the German Air Force, require a so-called “diplomatic clearance” from the Ministry of Defense in Vienna. According to Bauer, a permanent permit applies in this case. Military aircraft, on the other hand, require individual approvals. Apparently they have not been caught.

This is not the first mishap related to Selenskyj’s visit to Germany. Confidential information about the Ukrainian President’s travel plans had already been leaked in advance. The police are investigating for betrayal of secrets. (kasa)