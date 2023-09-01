Home page politics

Kiev is now also relying on weapons from its own production in the Ukraine war – and is threatening to attack targets throughout Russia.

Kiev – The Ukraine has recently been using a weapon of its own production in the fight against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced on his TelegramIn any case, Kanal proud that a long-range weapon manufactured in Ukraine successfully reached a target 700 kilometers away. At a meeting with high-ranking military and other officials, he left open what type of weapon it was. He also did not share the location and time of the attack.

At first it seemed as if the attack could be aimed at the north-west Russian city of Pskov, which is around 700 kilometers from the border. During massive attacks on the night of August 30, several military transport aircraft were damaged at the airfield there, and at least two of them burned out. However, the head of the Ukrainian secret service, Kyrylo Budanov, has meanwhile stated that drones “were launched from Russia” for this purpose.

Ukraine wants to recapture Crimea. (Photo taken by Sevastopol on March 30, 2023) © IMAGO/Sergei Malgavko

Ukraine has its own missile program

Nevertheless, Ukraine now seems to have a new missile program. With the new weapons, Kiev can now also reach targets deep in Russia in the Ukraine war. In any case, Oleksiy Danilov has already issued a warning to Russia. The secretary of the National Council for Security and Defense published a Video, which first shows a quiet night for 13 seconds before “the President of Ukraine’s missile program in action” can be seen. “Sevastopol is waiting, Kamchatka is waiting, Kronstadt is waiting,” said Danilov, who then added a PS: “Quiet and singing Ukrainian night.”

It is remarkable which cities Danilov chose as targets. Sevastopol still sounds logical. The biggest city on the Crimea lies on the southwestern edge of the peninsula on the foothills of the Crimean Mountains directly on the Black Sea. It is the home port and main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and has been in Ukraine’s sights since the beginning of the war. In contrast, Kronstadt is on the Baltic Sea island of Kotlin off Saint Petersburg near Finland and Estonia, around 1,900 kilometers from the Ukraine. But that’s nothing compared to Kamchatka, after all, a little more than 7,400 kilometers separate the Ukraine from the peninsula in the far east of Russia.

Ukraine could attack Russian territory with its own missiles

The self-manufactured weapons bring the advantage for Ukraine that they can also use them to attack Russian territory. As early as June, Kiev reported that it had built and successfully tested a drone with a range of 1,000 kilometers. On the other hand, Kiev has promised not to use missiles and drones supplied by the West against Russian territory. Ukraine has stuck to this so far. (cs)