President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. © Michal Dyjuk/AP/dpa/archive image

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj visits Germany for the first time since the beginning of the war.

Berlin – Volodymyr Zelenskyj has arrived in Berlin. At least that’s what the Ukrainian President said on Sunday night (May 14) on Twitter. “Already in Berlin,” he wrote at around 12:36 a.m. “Weapons. Powerful package. anti-aircraft. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. security,” he added. Oleksii Makeiev, the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, also shared the news on his account.

It is the first visit by the Ukrainian President to Germany since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Germany for the first time since the beginning of the war

For security reasons, Zelenskyy’s specific program has not yet been announced. However, there was speculation that the guest from Kiev would be received by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). The Charlemagne Prize for European Merit, which was awarded to Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people in December, will be presented in Aachen on Sunday afternoon.

Government circles in Berlin had confirmed to the German Press Agency on Saturday that the visit would take place on Sunday. Shortly before his arrival, the German government had already sent the Ukrainian President a welcome greeting: it promised him further weapons worth 2.7 billion euros for the defensive fight against the troops of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Most recently, Selenskyj visited Germany a few days before the start of the Ukraine war, at that time at the Munich Security Conference in February 2022. He did not leave the country at all for the first ten months after the Russian invasion. He changed that at the end of last year. In the meantime he has been to Washington, Warsaw, Paris, London, Brussels, Helsinki and The Hague. On Saturday he met Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome before continuing to Germany. (jv with material from dpa and afp)