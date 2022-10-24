Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann

Split

Russia raises new allegations against Ukraine – Volodymyr Zelenskyj speaks of “dirt”. Viktor Orbán turns against the EU. The news ticker.

Update from October 23, 11:10 p.m.: Telephone calls from Vladimir Putin’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to several Western counterparts and allegations against Ukraine made therein dominate the diplomatic situation in the Ukraine war. Late in the evening it became known: Shoigu unusually spoke to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for the second time in two days on Sunday. It was about the situation in Ukraine, it said.

A reference to the warning of a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine was missing from the message from Shoigu’s ministry. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Shoigu first spoke to French Minister Sébastien Lecornu about the situation, “which has a constant tendency towards further, uncontrolled escalation”. Later, Shoigu also telephoned the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the British Ben Wallace.

Washington also dismissed the Russian claims as “transparently false.” “The world would not be fooled if any attempt were made to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation,” said National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Schmyhal has asked the West for financial aid: 60 percent of the state budget goes to the military, he said loudly Kyiv Independent. Among other things, pension payments are at risk. Schmyhal is taking part in a reconstruction conference in Germany on Monday.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure warned that Russia was preventing agreed grain exports from Ukraine. Ports in Odessa Oblast were running at only 25 to 30 percent of their capacity.

“Nuclear weapons only from Putin”: Selenskyj warns – and Orbán predicts the demise of the EU

Viktor Orban at a rally in Zalaegerszeg on Sunday. © Attila Kisbenedek/AFP

Overview of October 23: Moscow/Kyiv – The military situation in the Ukraine conflict seems unchanged – but a turn of events on the diplomatic scene is causing concern: Vladimir Putin’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has accused Ukraine of building a “dirty bomb”. A short time later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world community to resolutely resist any further escalation of the war by Russia.

Putin minister Shoigu worried with warning of “dirty bomb”: Zelenskyy accuses Russia

If Moscow accuses Ukraine of wanting to throw a so-called dirty bomb, it is preparing something dirty itself, Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Sunday. He spoke of a “phone carousel” Schoigus with the ministers of the NATO countries France, Great Britain, Turkey and the USA.

“If anyone can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe, there is only one – and this one ordered Comrade Shoigu to call there,” said Zelenskyy, referring to Vladimir Putin. The world must make it clear that it is not ready to swallow this “dirt”. “Wherever Russia goes, it leaves behind mass graves, torture camps, destroyed towns and villages, mined lands, destroyed infrastructure and natural disasters,” the president said.

Russia sanctions in the Ukraine war: Orban predicts the downfall of the EU

Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed Schoigu’s call. However, he objected to Russian reports that his country was in talks with Ukraine about the delivery of nuclear weapons components. He warned that such claims could be used as a pretext for a “major escalation”.

Adversity also threatens in the EU. Hungary’s right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Brussels of “shooting” underhandedly against Hungary with the sanctions against Russia. He predicted a fate similar to that of the Eastern Bloc for the European Union on Sunday, during a speech in the city of Zalaegerszeg on the occasion of the holiday commemorating the 1956 uprising in Hungary. Posters reading “Brussels sanctions are ruining us” were put up in Budapest and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) are campaigning for a “Marshall Plan” to rebuild Ukraine. In a joint post for the Frankfurter Allgemeine they write that it is “a generational task that must begin now”. A reconstruction conference for Ukraine will take place in Berlin on Monday (October 24). (fn with material from dpa and AFP)