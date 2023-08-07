The Federation Council called Zelensky’s words about his unwillingness to transfer fights to Russia a trick

The words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that he does not want to transfer the conflict to the territory of Russia do not correspond to reality, said Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs. He appreciated the politician’s statement in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“Strikes on Russian territory began a long time ago and continue to this day, and with an increasing effect. Modern Western weapons, destruction systems, armored vehicles and so on are used. The strikes are becoming more and more brazen, they hit not only infrastructure, but also territory that has nothing to do with the military sphere – civilian objects, bridges, residential buildings, schools,” Karasin emphasized.

This is another informational trick, behind which there is nothing. Grigory KarasinRussian senator

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the Argentine newspaper La Nación, said he did not want to transfer the conflict to Russia. “Ukraine does not want to continue the war on the territory of Russia, this has never been its goal,” the head of state said. According to him, the main task for Kyiv is to return its territories under control.

On August 4, the Ukrainian leader thanked the country’s Security Service (SBU) for bringing the conflict back to Russia. “We are all grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine for bringing the war back,” the politician wrote on his Telegram channel.