The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that the owner regularly pays for utilities for the property of the wife of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Elena on the peninsula. He stated this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”, reports RIA News…

“I can say that the wife of Mr. Zelensky is still the owner of property on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, there are no debts on utility bills, which means that he pays everything to the“ occupants ”in quotes actively, calmly. Nothing bothers you, well, he keeps (real estate) in case you have to ask for political asylum from us, ”Aksenov said.

When asked whether Zelensky and his wife have an advantage in obtaining Russian citizenship “as owners of real estate in Crimea,” Aksyonov replied that it is unlikely. “Only if you turn to Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin). He can apply, yes, ”concluded Aksyonov.

In 2013, the wife of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Elena, bought an apartment in an elite residential complex in Crimea from businessman Alexander Buryak. Zelenskaya got an apartment in the Imperator residential complex with a big discount – about half the market value. For real estate, she paid 163.9 thousand dollars (10.6 million rubles), the cost of one square meter was 1.3 thousand dollars.

On February 26, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the preparation of an international summit within the framework of the Crimean Platform aimed at returning the peninsula to Ukrainian jurisdiction. In his speech, Zelensky said that it is about measures “aimed at de-occupation and reintegration of the Crimean peninsula.”

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum held in March 2014. Kiev, the EU countries and the United States do not recognize the results of the vote, considering this territory to be occupied. Moscow speaks about the unfounded accusations.