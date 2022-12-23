The wife of the President of Ukraine, Elena Zelenskaya, spoke about how the head of state reacted to the start of the Russian special operation. She shared her memories in a conversation with Financial Times on Friday, December 23rd.

According to Elena, when she woke up that day, she saw her husband dressed in a formal suit and asked what was happening.

“It has begun,” Volodymyr Zelensky answered her.

After that, the wife of the Ukrainian leader gathered the necessary things and remained in the bunker until she was transported to a secret place.

Earlier, on December 17, Zelensky said that some countries offer him to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia, but there is no point in these negotiations. According to him, Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants a world in line with his vision of the world, but the vision of Ukraine is completely different.

Ukraine officially renounced contacts with the Russian Federation on October 4, when Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of negotiations.

On February 24, Moscow announced the start of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014. The decision was made by the Russian authorities against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

