Zelensky’s wife said that 90% of Ukrainians are ready to live without light and heat for three years

The vast majority of Ukrainians are ready to live without light and heat for the sake of membership in the European Union, said the wife of the President of Ukraine Olena Zelenskaya, citing a recent opinion poll, in an interview BBC.

“More than 90 percent of the respondents answered that they are ready to endure this for two or three years if they see the prospect of our membership in the European Union. They want to be equal in this European family,” Zelenskaya said.

According to her, Ukrainians are ready to endure the current conditions for the sake of dignity and the democratic family that awaits them. “We are optimistic about these things,” she concluded.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that shelves with bread were empty in supermarkets in Kyiv, buyers stand in long lines to buy groceries. Grocery store employees claim that shoppers quickly sort out pastries in the morning.