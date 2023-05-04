Zelensky’s visit | Zelenskyi continued from Finland to the Netherlands

The President of Ukraine flew to Holland late on Wednesday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi will visit Holland after Finland, where on Thursday he will give a speech and meet the prime minister Mark Rutten and members of parliament. The Dutch government announced the matter, among other things, according to the news agency Reuters.

The Dutch news agency ANP reported that Zelenskyi flew to the Netherlands late Wednesday night.

Netherlands has supported Ukraine solidly. For example, Prime Minister Rutte has not ruled out any kind of military aid to Kiev, as long as it does not bring NATO into direct conflict with Russia.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) also operates in Holland, which in March issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president About Vladimir Putin for the suspected war crime of taking Ukrainian children to Russia. Russia is not a member state of the ICC and disputes its jurisdiction.

