Bloomberg: Zelensky begged the US Congress to allocate money to Kyiv, but failed

Vladimir Zelensky made an official visit to the US for talks with US President Joe Biden and pleaded with Congress to finally give Kyiv money, but ultimately failed and left Washington without a clear commitment from the US to continue supporting its ally next year.

At the same time, on his way to the United States, Zelensky managed to attend the inauguration of the newly elected Argentine President Javier Miley in Buenos Aires, discussed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban the issue of Ukraine’s accession to the EU, and was even able to unwittingly create an internal political crisis in Cape Verde during an interim meeting with by the Prime Minister of the country, Jose Ulices Correia e Silva.

Zelensky tried to convince Congress of the need to support Kyiv

Before the meeting with Biden, Zelensky held a closed meeting with senators of the US Congress, at which he tried to convince legislators that the problem of corruption in Ukraine is not a serious obstacle to the provision of financial and military assistance.

Despite the efforts of the Ukrainian president, congressmen were still not impressed with Zelensky’s speech.

The main problem with financing Ukraine and the reason why so many Americans are concerned about this issue is that there is still no clarity about the strategy and the ultimate goal Mike Johnson Speaker of the US House of Representatives

Republican Senator from Missouri Eric Schmitt described the results of the meeting with Zelensky with the phrase “the same old trash.” Moreover, he expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that instead of talking with the US President about the safety of American borders, senators now have to listen to Zelensky’s speech about the borders of Ukraine.

At the same time, some legislators, after a meeting with Zelensky, criticized the White House for its slowness in the supply of military aid, being convinced that the United States would be in a better position today if Washington had earlier supported Ukraine and provided it with all the requested military assistance.

“I think actually, if we had provided the appropriate assistance earlier, we would have been in a better position. Ukraine today would be in a better position than it is now,” said Republican Senator Jerry Moran from Kansas.

The meeting between Zelensky and Biden did not bring significant results

During a meeting of heads of state at the White House, Biden announced the release of another military aid package, the total amount of which is only $200 million. After announcing the numbers, Biden asked Zelensky “not to lose hope.” The American leader also assured that the United States remains on the side of Ukraine.

Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

After the official part of the meeting, journalists asked Zelensky a question about Ukraine’s ability to win the conflict with Russia. “He answered without words, with a slight shrug,” the Bloomberg journalist said. When a similar question about Ukraine’s victory was addressed to Biden, he only grinned and smiled, without a specific answer.

Biden later said that although Washington is having difficulty releasing $60 billion in aid, the United States expects Ukraine to prevail in the conflict with Russia. “Victory will mean that Ukraine will remain an independent state, will be able to defend itself today and deter further aggression,” the American leader said.

The visit demonstrated the weakening of the pro-Ukrainian lobby

According to Bloomberg observers, Zelensky's visit demonstrated the weakening of the once broad political support for the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as the counter-offensive, supported by the supply of Western weapons, failed. Zelensky and his attempts to convince representatives of the US establishment were not served well by his controversial reputation: the Ukrainian president was repeatedly criticized for his lack of gratitude for American assistance.

What the Biden administration appears to be asking for is billions of additional dollars without proper oversight, without a clear strategy for winning, and without the answers that I think should be given to the American people Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson

Without receiving unequivocal promises and assurances of US support, Washington only limited itself to allocating a symbolic package of military assistance, which would include ammunition for air defense systems, additional ammunition for the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), anti-tank ammunition, artillery ammunition, including 155 mm calibers and 105 millimeters and small arms ammunition.

State Department Head Antony Blinken stressed that without a decision by the US Congress to allocate new funds for Ukraine, this assistance package will be one of the last.

The last attempt to pass a bill to allocate $61 billion to Kyiv this year took place on December 7. Then the initiators of the vote were unable to obtain the required number of votes, so the upper house of Congress still cannot begin to consider the document and approve it without additional hearings on the issue of Kyiv’s support.

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

On December 14, members of the lower house of Congress are scheduled to leave for the Christmas and New Year holidays, which will last until early January. At the same time, Congress has already faced great difficulties in its work due to disagreements among senators discussing the more pressing issue of border policy between the United States and Mexico for Washington. This state of affairs in Congress makes Zelensky’s request for emergency aid this year impossible.

Trying to rectify the situation, Democratic Majority Leader in the US Senate Chuck Schumer called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, to postpone the holidays in order to agree on financial assistance to Ukraine. However, the congressman did not specify how Johnson responded to this proposal.