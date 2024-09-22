AP: Zelensky to begin US visit with visit to ammunition plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to begin his visit to the United States with a visit to a plant in Pennsylvania that produces one of the most essential types of ammunition for Kyiv, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

He is expected to travel to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant at the start of a busy week in the United States, bolstering support for Ukraine. Associated Press

The enterprise is one of the few in the country that produces 155-mm artillery shells supplied to Kyiv.

Earlier, Zelensky spoke about plans to present his plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine during a visit to the United States. He announced planned meetings with Biden and representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties, as well as preparations for meetings with former US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader plans to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York.

Zelensky plans to ask Biden to deploy NATO troops in Ukraine

Former Assistant Secretary of the Pentagon for International Security Affairs Chas Freeman said that during a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky plans to ask his American counterpart about the deployment of NATO troops on the territory of the republic.

Zelensky in New York will apparently tell Biden about his magic plan to return all the territories to Ukraine Chas Freeman former assistant to the head of the Pentagon

He expressed confidence that Zelensky’s plan includes the deployment of a North Atlantic Alliance contingent in Western Ukraine, noting that if the corresponding decision is made, this will be “a big step towards direct war.”

Earlier, the French publication Le Monde, citing sources, reported that one of the points of the “victory plan” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be the republic’s membership in NATO. The Ukrainian leader continues to hope to receive an invitation from his American counterpart Joe Biden before he leaves the White House in a few months.

As the German newspaper Bild wrote, Zelensky will present his ideas to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the United States. According to the publication, the plan includes a ceasefire in certain areas of the contact line and an agreement to freeze the conflict.

At the same time, Kyiv stated that Ukraine does not intend to conclude any agreements with Russia on freezing the conflict and a local ceasefire.

The West promises to allocate funds to Kyiv for the production of missiles and drones

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the West had promised to provide Kyiv with money for the production of missiles and drones. According to him, the republic had developed a missile program and exchanged it with partners.

They have already given us verbal consent that they will finance this, and we will receive a final written response in the near future. Rustem Umerov Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Minister of Defense also said that Kyiv spends more than 150 billion dollars on arming and equipping the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the money comes from partners and from the country’s budget. However, he did not specify the period for which this amount is spent.

Umerov said that Kyiv needs to constantly report to the West on the planning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operations. “When we explain our plan for an offensive, counteroffensive or defensive operations, we always explain the goals, what forces and means we will use to do this, so that our [западные] “The partners were aware of this,” the minister said.