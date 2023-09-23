CNN: Zelensky received mixed reception in the US

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky received a mixed reception in the United States. About it reports American TV channel CNN.

According to the author of the article, such a technique could become a harbinger of a coming political storm. It is noted that US President Joe Biden assured his Ukrainian counterpart that Washington remains committed to providing assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, journalist Kayla Tausch points to the fact that Republican lawmakers are increasingly reluctant to fund this support.

Earlier, retired US Army lieutenant colonel and international consultant Earl Rasmussen came to the conclusion that the trip to the United States was a failure for Vladimir Zelensky. He noted that the Ukrainian leader failed to isolate Russia in the UN Security Council or receive significant support.