White House: the initiative to visit Zelensky’s arms factory came from Kyiv

The initiative for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to visit the plant in Pennsylvania came from Kyiv, and not from Washington. This was stated by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The Ukrainians asked to visit a plant where American workers work, producing, as you know, critical components that the Ukrainian military uses every day on the front lines (…) This came from the Ukrainians, not from us Karine Jean-Pierre White House Press Secretary

According to a representative of the American government, Zelensky’s arrival at the plant on an American military transport aircraft is normal Pentagon practice in providing transportation for foreign leaders to move around the United States. She also called the outrage from Republicans in Congress about this a “political stunt.”

On September 22, Vladimir Zelensky visited a weapons manufacturing plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, which supplies ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The visit took place “under extremely tight security conditions.” The Ukrainian president was accompanied by a motorcade; the area around the plant was cordoned off in the morning. In addition, municipal garbage trucks were stationed at several checkpoints, and a large number of city, regional and state police, including mounted soldiers, were also present.

Zelensky’s visit was called a mistake

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (listed in Russia as terrorists and extremists) stated that the President of Ukraine should not have gone to a military plant in Pennsylvania.

What happened in Pennsylvania was a mistake. Whether it was intentional or not, [это] has political implications and it was a mistake Lindsey Graham senator

He stressed that such incidents should not be allowed, as they could affect the long-term goals of “ensuring success” for Kyiv in the fight against Moscow.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy, Alexander Merezhko, also called Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the ammunition plant in the United States a mistake.

Pointing out the mistake of the trip, the deputy suggested that Zelensky was let down by someone in his office or the Ukrainian embassy. Merezhko also doubted the advisability of a visit to the United States due to the fact that the overseas country is “going through a dangerous period.” A Financial Times source close to Zelensky accused the Ukrainian ambassador of making a mistake with his trip to the plant.

Zelensky was suspected of interfering in the elections

Zelensky was suspected of interfering in the US presidential election after his visit to the ammunition plant. Federalist reports.

As the publication notes, the Ukrainian leader visited the plant in the swing state with supporters of Harris, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and other Democrats, and also promoted the visit with photographs and an address from a US Air Force plane.

The politician’s trip was commented on by former candidate for the US Senate from Pennsylvania Sean Parnell.

Zelensky is in Pennsylvania today, signing bombs with Governor Shapiro (…) Guys, if this is not foreign interference in the elections, then I don’t know Sean Parnell former candidate for US Senate from Pennsylvania

The publication writes that the US Department of Defense did not deny the use of American military resources during the Ukrainian leader’s trip, but refused to comment on his statements and obvious election work.

Zelensky’s visit to the plant was demanded to be investigated

A group of nine Republican U.S. congressmen has called for an investigation into Zelensky’s visit to the Pennsylvania plant to determine whether the politician’s visit was “politically motivated” and paid for with taxpayer funds in violation of federal law.

The lawmakers’ request quotes Zelensky as saying that US presidential candidate Donald Trump could contribute to a “global conflict.” This statement drew criticism from members of the Republican Party, who called the speech a “campaign speech” by current US Vice President Kamala Harris.

These actions raised serious concerns among observers that the visit could be politically motivated and potentially violate US laws such as the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activities while on duty or using government resources for such activities. appeal from congressmen

Congressmen also raised concerns that Zelensky was flown to Pennsylvania on a US military plane and given US Secret Service protection while visiting a munitions plant in Scranton. Both cases involve the use of taxpayer funds that should only be used for national security purposes.

Trump was probably “offended” by Zelensky’s visit to Pennsylvania and refused to meet with him

Time magazine stated that Zelensky’s team, during a trip to the United States, did not agree to meet with US presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence, because this could be perceived as an expression of support for his candidacy.

The Ukrainian side proposed holding the meeting on “more neutral territory.” For example, it was proposed to give a joint interview on American television.

However, after Zelensky visited the ammunition plant in Pennsylvania, the tone of the negotiations changed. According to one Ukrainian official, the meeting broke down because Trump was likely “offended.” After this, the former US President spoke quite sharply about the Ukrainian conflict. He called the head of Ukraine “the best huckster in history,” who takes away billions of dollars after each visit to the United States.