Zelensky’s visit | The world media highlighted Zelenskyi and Niinistö’s joke about airplanes

The repeated desire for military aircraft became the number one issue in the world after the quick visit of the President of Ukraine in Helsinki.

Presidents to Volodymyr Zelensky and Sauli Niinistön a humorous exchange of words about the military aircraft that Ukraine wants was, according to many foreign media, the most interesting part of Zelensky’s surprise visit to Helsinki on Wednesday.

Niinistö explained that Finland cannot consider giving away its old Hornet fighters until it has received the new F-16 fighters it ordered – which Ukraine primarily wanted instead of the Hornets anyway.

“But we like your machines. Just for your information”, Zelenskyi replied and made the group of journalists following the press conference laugh.

A German newspaper, among others, reported on this funny moment on a serious topic Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitunga Spanish newspaper El País and Reuters news agency.

In a more realistic tone, other media, such as the AFP news agency and the Russian news agency, were content to report on Zelensky’s airplane wishes Tass.

Multi foreign media reminded Zelensky in connection with his visit to Finland that his trips abroad have been few and far between since the Russian attack began in February of last year.

American newspaper The New York Times reminded that Finland has a long border with Russia and it recently became a NATO member.

“It was a significant setback for the Russian president To Vladimir V. Putin“, the paper wrote.