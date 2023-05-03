Zelensky’s visit | Researchers: The visit of the president of Ukraine speaks of Finland’s very successful foreign policy

Researchers Kristi Raik and Sinikukka Saari evaluate the importance of the Ukrainian president’s visit to Helsinki for Helsingin Sanomat.

Ukrainian the president’s visit to Finland speaks of Finland’s very successful foreign policy, researchers estimate. The visit is also explained by the destiny connection between Ukraine and Finland.

“The visit shows that Finnish decision-makers have succeeded in making a proactive and stylish foreign policy very well,” says the political researcher Sinikukka Saari.

Saari has specialized at the Foreign Policy Institute in, among other things, foreign and security policy and knowledge of Russia.

His along with it to Volodymyr Zelensky the hosting of the visit shows how especially Sauli Niinistö has been successful in actively managing foreign policy.

“The line of the President of the Republic has been specifically a certain proactivity, i.e. taking initiatives. As a small country, it’s pointless to wait for someone to come pick you up. You have to take the initiative yourself, and this is also the case in this case,” Saari analyzed.

Sinikukka Saari believes that diplomats and officials have worked hard to make the visit a success.

To Zelensky An Estonian security policy expert explains the visit to Finland Kristi Raikin including, first of all, Finland’s recent NATO membership.

“As a NATO member, Finland is an even more important partner for Ukraine,” Raik estimates.

Raik works as deputy director at the International Defense and Security Center in Tallinn.

To Zelensky According to him, the visit is a message and an expression of gratitude, of course, also towards the other Nordic countries.

“The Nordic countries have continued to provide support on a long-term basis, and they are still able to provide significant arms assistance when some other countries have already given up. Estonia, on the other hand, has already given almost everything it can give,” says Raik.

According to Raik, Zelensky’s visit to Helsinki also highlights Sauli Niinistö’s security policy significance in the world.

“Niinistö’s role has been significant in both European and transatlantic discussions. It’s a big deal that Zelenskyi is coming to Helsinki considering how few visits he has made at all,” Raik assessed.

Investigator Moreover, Sinikukka Saari does not want to emphasize only the role of the president.

“This is an overall success from Finland’s entire foreign policy apparatus. Diplomats and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have certainly worked hard behind the scenes at every level,” says Saari.

Ukraine’s list of meetings with Zelensky in Helsinki included President Niinistö, Prime Minister of the Ministry of Supply Sanna Marini (sd) and Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (green) and the Speaker of the Parliament Petteri Orpon (kok) also the prime ministers of Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Marin did not participate in the prime ministers’ summit.

Investigator The island reminds us of what kind of reputation Finland as a country and Niinistö as head of state have in the world.

“The president is considered an expert on Russia, and his close connections to the United States are also known, so it is to be expected that there will be a discussion with Zelensky in Helsinki about bigger issues, such as security guarantees and the end of the war, and not just concrete arms aid,” says Saari.

“In this sense, important topics of discussion are Europe’s new security architecture and European defense. The European Union is becoming more of a geopolitical project than before,” says Saari.

“As a NATO member, Finland is an even more important partner for Ukraine,” says Kristi Raik.

Investigator According to Saari, the visit is not necessarily related to Finland’s still recent NATO membership.

Zelenskyi has made some visits abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, and all of those visits have been to countries that are members of the coalition.

According to Saari, however, through Finland’s NATO membership, the topic of discussion during the visit will be Ukraine’s security guarantees, which the country needs after the end of the war.

“Of course, Zelenskyi, like other Ukrainian decision-makers, brings out during the visit how important it is that Ukraine, either through NATO membership or in some other way, receives clear security guarantees. We’ve seen it the same way, and then it’s natural to seek support from a new NATO country and hopefully Sweden, which will soon join NATO,” says Saari.

Conqueror diplomat by René Nyberg by Zelensky’s visit to Helsinki is also explained by historical reasons, i.e. how Finland joined NATO after the Russian invasion, and how Vladimir Putin seeks to invalidate Ukraine’s raison d’être in the same way as Joseph Stalin Finland.

“Thirdly, no one in the West believed that Finland could handle the Red Army. No one in the West believed that the Ukrainian army could handle the Russian army,” says Nyberg.

According to Nyberg, these three reasons explain why Zelenskyi meets the prime ministers of the Nordic countries in Helsinki and not in Oslo, Copenhagen or Stockholm.

Also according to the Estonian Kristi Raik, the winter war partly explains the visit.

“Ukraine has studied the Finns’ winter war experience very carefully, and in this sense there is a sense of destiny between the two countries,” says Raik.

Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Sauli Niinistö answered questions in front of the media at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

According to researcher Saari, the Ukrainian president’s visit to Helsinki shows how significant the arms aid given by the Nordic countries has been to Ukraine.

“The visit acknowledges the strong Nordic support and the countries’ consistent line, which has been clear,” says Saari.

Shin reminds us how clearly the Nordic countries, compared to the rest of Europe, are profiled as supporters of Ukraine’s goals.

“We have had a good understanding of what is happening, what should be done next, and what things make lasting peace. This war will not be resolved by giving in to Russia’s demands or by a frozen conflict. It would mean that Russia would just prepare for the next rounds of the war”, Saari estimated.

“This kind of visit is therefore recognition for the Nordic countries and proof that the support for Ukraine has been valuable. At the same time, such visits strengthen a common vision of what is important. It is clear to everyone that the war in Ukraine affects the security of the whole of Europe”, Saari assessed.

Hornets and F-16-like fighters, which Ukraine has been clamoring for for a long time, came up at the media meeting between the presidents of Finland and Ukraine on Wednesday, but according to Raik, Zelenskyi hardly came from the Nordic summit to get them.

“It’s mostly the United States and other countries that decide on the fighters,” says Raik.

According to him, the most important issue of Zelensky’s visit is probably related to the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in the summer.

“The Baltic countries and Poland have been strongly of the opinion that NATO should make a joint decision in Vilnius, which signals that Ukraine is on its way to NATO membership. Zelensky is certainly interested in what position Finland and the Nordic countries take.”

According to Raik, it is certain that some kind of position will be drawn up in Vilnius on the matter.

“It is no longer enough for Ukraine to promise what has already been promised. The question now is how much something new can be promised from NATO.”