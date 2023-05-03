Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Zelensky’s visit | Konkari Diplomat: Here are three reasons for a historic visit

May 3, 2023
Zelensky’s visit | Konkari Diplomat: Here are three reasons for a historic visit

Policy|Zelensky’s visit

“One of the reasons for the visit is that Finland joined NATO because Russia attacked Ukraine,” says experienced diplomat René Nyberg.

Experienced diplomat René Nyberg estimated that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s visit to Finland the reasons are also historical. Nyberg points out three things as background factors for the visit.

“One of the reasons for the visit is that Finland joined NATO because Russia attacked Ukraine. Secondly, Stalin denied the right to exist in Finland in the same way that Putin has denied the right to exist in Ukraine,” says Nyberg.

“Thirdly, no one in the West believed that Finland could handle the Red Army. Nor did anyone in the West believe that the Ukrainian army could handle the Russian army.”

These three reasons explain, according to Nyberg, why Zelenskyi meets the prime ministers of the Nordic countries in Helsinki and not in Oslo, Copenhagen or Stockholm.

Nyberg is an experienced expert on Finnish foreign and security policy. He has served as the Finnish ambassador in Moscow and Berlin. In addition, he has been preparing, among other things, international NATO reports. He retired in 2013.

Nyberg does not want to assess why the visit is happening right now or how the visit has been planned in practice.

“It can be said that this visit is a clear support for Sweden’s NATO membership. We in Finland do not benefit from the fact that Sweden is not involved,” says Nyberg.

