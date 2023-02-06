The organizer of the San Remo Song Festival, the RAI TV channel decided not to show the video message of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. This was reported by the newspaper on February 6 Corriere della Sera.

This decision was agreed with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Italy. Instead of a video message, the host of the show will read the text of the message of the Ukrainian leader.

This year the festival will be held from 7 to 11 February for the 73rd time.

In January, the Italians created an online petition against Zelensky’s video message at San Remo. The authors of the initiative pointed out that music should not border on propaganda. More than 95 thousand people signed up.

Among the signatories are well-known journalists, politicians and university professors, including former CEO of Rai 2 Carlo Freccero, as well as ex-deputy Alessandro Di Battista.

The news was commented by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. “Well I do not know. Would you suddenly win this song contest with rap? she asked in her Telegram channel.

Last December, Zelenskiy’s request to deliver a public address ahead of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar was rejected by FIFA. The office of the Ukrainian president offered to address the fans via video link through the screens installed at the stadium in Qatar.