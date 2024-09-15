Bild: Zelensky intends to personally ask Biden for permission to strike deep into Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to the United States, where he will present a peace plan for Ukraine. How reports Bild, he plans to talk with US President Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Zelensky announced his plans to present a “victory plan” for Ukraine back in August.

Zelensky may propose a ceasefire in some areas

According to Bild, Zelensky’s plan includes a ceasefire in certain areas of the contact line and an agreement to freeze the conflict. It is specified that the Ukrainian president will visit the United States in the coming weeks.

It is also claimed that the Ukrainian leader wants to ask Biden to lift the ban on strikes deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons.

Photo: Kateryna Klochko / AP

Commenting on the information about Zelensky’s plans, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that there is no point in discussing this, since everything depends on Washington. “You know, commenting on what Zelensky says is, in principle, counterproductive. (…) Ukraine has lost its subjectivity, because all decisions are made for them in Washington and London,” she said.

Zelensky said he would show Biden, Harris and Trump a plan to end the conflict

The Ukrainian president said in August that Kyiv’s plan to end the conflict in Ukraine would be shown to Biden, as well as Trump and Harris, in the fall.

Related materials:

“The plan is prepared. I think it would be right if I first presented this plan to the US President. The success of this plan depends on him – will they give us what is in this plan, will they not, will we be free to use what will be there,” he said then.

Zelensky added that he could show Biden Kyiv’s action plan as early as September. After that, he said, it could be passed on to the presidential candidates.