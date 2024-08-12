Zelensky acknowledges Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region for the first time

On Monday, August 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are conducting an operation in the Kursk region.

He commented on the Headquarters meeting on the situation at the front.

The most important thing was the report. [главнокомандующего ВСУ] Alexander Syrsky regarding our defensive actions at the front and the operation in the Kursk region Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky also instructed the relevant ministries to develop a strategy for the return of captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The Ukrainian leader also said that he had instructed the Ministry of Defense and diplomats to prepare a list of actions Kyiv would need to take to obtain permission to strike Russian territory with long-range weapons.

At the same time, the official representative of the US State Department, Vedant Patel, stated that Washington is conducting private negotiations with Kiev on strikes with long-range ballistic missiles Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) on Russian territory.

Patel added that Washington believes Ukraine itself should make decisions on the nature of military operations. However, he stressed that the current position of the American side on the issue of long-range weapons has not changed.

During a meeting on the situation in the border regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the main task of the Russian military is to push out Ukrainian troops and, together with the border service, ensure reliable coverage of the state border.

The head of state also expressed the opinion that Kyiv, with its actions, is seeking to improve its negotiating positions in the future. However, he pointed out that after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian territory and its civilians, there can be no talk of negotiations to end the conflict.

What kind of negotiations can we talk about with those who indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure, or try to create threats to nuclear power facilities? What can we even talk about with them? Vladimir Putin President of Russia

He also promised Kyiv a “worthy response” after the attacks on Russian regions.

The enemy will certainly receive a worthy response, and all the goals facing us will undoubtedly be achieved. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border areas of the Kursk Region began on August 6 and continues to this day. The region, as well as the Belgorod and Bryansk Regions, have been under a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime since August 9. At the moment, the Ukrainian Armed Forces control 28 settlements in the Kursk Region. Mass evacuation has been carried out.