The press secretary of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Yulia Mendel is launching her own show in Russian on the state TV channel Dom, which is broadcast on the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) and Crimea. It is reported by “Interfax-Ukraine”.

Related materials No words In Kiev, they decided to finally break off the connection with Russia. Ukrainians will be banned from speaking Russian

“We do not get tired of talking to you. And especially with the Ukrainians who found themselves behind the contact line in the Donbass and Crimea. Today, at 19:30 (20:30 Moscow time) for subscribers of the TV channel “Dom” on YouTube – a pilot episode about disinformation and social services for Ukrainians on both sides of the contact line. Consider – I answer questions! ” Mendel said.

At the same time, according to the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language”, which entered into force on July 16, 2019, officials in the public sphere are not allowed to use the Russian language.

Shortly after January 16, the service sector switched to the state language, conflicts over the use of Russian increased in Ukraine, including in state and local government bodies.

Ombudsman for the protection of the state language Taras Kremen said that in the first month he received more than 600 complaints against fellow citizens due to the use of the Russian language. Prior to that, he urged Ukrainians to inform on service sector employees who do not speak Ukrainian.

The TV channel “Dom” for residents of the territories of Donbass not controlled by Ukraine was created in March 2020. Its main goal is to “return the political, cultural and social life of Ukraine to the agenda” of the residents of the DPR and LPR.