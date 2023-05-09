The analysis

by Giordano Stabile

“I warmly welcome your decision to mark Europe Day on 9 May. As the capital of Ukraine is the beating heart of today’s Ukraine, it is at the forefront of defending everything we Europeans hold dear” , so Ursula von der Leyen addressed the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, at a press conference in Kiev. Indeed, Ukraine has decided to abandon the traditional Victory Day of 9 May, in memory of the capitulation of Nazi Germany during the Second World War, bringing forward the anniversary by one day and embracing Europe Day for 9 May. In fact, the whole western world considers May 8 as the date of the end of the Second World War, while the former Soviet Union (including Russia) celebrates the day after, since the news of Germany’s unconditional surrender had reached Moscow when the time zone already marked dawn on the 9th.



