“This World Cup has shown time and time again that different countries and nationalities can decide who is the strongest in fair play, but not by playing with fire. On the green playing field and not on the red battlefield. This is the dream of many people!”. Volodymyr Zelensky said this in the speech prepared for the World Cup final in Qatar scheduled for today, which he had asked Fifa to deliver, however obtaining a refusal. Then the Ukrainian president spread his message by posting it on Instagram, writes Ukrinform. “We offered the peace formula to the world, because there are no champions at war and there can’t be a draw,” Zelensky said again, borrowing football images to launch the ‘Global Peace Formula Summit’ to be held this winter. A “summit to unite all the nations of the world around the cause of global peace,” he said. “The World Cup, but not the World War. It is possible!”.



