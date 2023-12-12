Zelensky's speech before the US Senate comes at a tense time

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky will address the US Senate on Tuesday after a meeting with President Joe Biden. The speech comes at a tense time. Last week, the US Senate voted against a new aid package of more than a hundred billion dollars, which also includes support for Ukraine. As Ukraine enters a new winter of war, American support for the country appears to be crumbling. The Kremlin will follow the meeting between Zelensky and Biden with “very great interest”, a spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

Zelensky landed in Washington on Monday and visited the International Monetary Fund, among others. That institute promised a new loan to Ukraine of 900 million dollars. “Ukrainians have not given up and will not give up,” Zelensky told the assembled press, according to Reuters. “You can count on Ukraine and we hope to be able to count on you just as much.”

The support package for Ukraine before the US Congress is combined with support for Israel in the war against Hamas. Republican senators are only willing to support the package if measures against immigration at US borders are also added to the package. On the Democratic side, Senator Bernie Sanders also voted against, but precisely because of the Israeli support included in the package. According to Sanders, conditions must be attached to this in view of the death toll in Gaza.

