State Duma deputy Sheremet spoke about Zelensky’s disgrace at a speech at the UN

Vladimir Zelensky’s speech during the UN General Assembly in New York was a disgrace, said State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet.

According to him, the platform of the World Organization is intended for dialogue and discussion, but instead it was provided to Zelensky, nurtured by the American authorities. The MP called on the UN to carry out fundamental reforms, warning that otherwise it will remain a lobbyist for US interests.

Zelensky was criticized after his speech at the UN

After the speech, Zelensky was criticized, in particular, he was accused of lying. According to the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR, Leonid Slutsky, during his speech he began to tell anti-Russian “horror stories”, thus trying to justify his own nuclear blackmail and the shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) by Ukrainian troops.

In addition, the deputy added, Zelensky tried to convince Western sponsors, who were losing interest, that Ukraine was fighting for their standards of democracy and European values. In addition, he needs to justify his requests for new financial and military support from the United States at a time when Ukrainian troops are being defeated in a counteroffensive, Slutsky said.

Zelensky’s speech at the UN was also considered confirmation that Ukraine could lead the world to a nuclear disaster if it had the appropriate weapons. According to Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador of the Russian Foreign Ministry on special assignments for the crimes of the Kyiv regime, after his speech the world “with a quiet sigh” thanked its predecessors for the fact that Kiev was deprived of its nuclear military potential in time.

People were initially skeptical about Zelensky’s speech

The head of the UN department at the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank, Richard Gowan, warned Zelensky that during his speech at the General Assembly, some heads of countries “may react rather coldly to many of his messages.”

He also drew attention to the fact that this trip involves certain risks. According to Gowen, if Zelensky begins to reject diplomacy, the reaction of those present may be different.

If Zelensky is too tough, he could turn this opportunity into a diplomatic crisis for Ukraine Richard GowanHead of UN Affairs at the International Crisis Group think tank

In addition, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, called Zelensky’s visit to the United States “another tour.” In her opinion, the purpose of this trip is to “beg” money and weapons from Washington.