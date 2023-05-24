The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) of Ukraine found signs of violation of the law in the financing of the ruling Servant of the People party. This was announced on Tuesday, May 23, in the department’s Telegram channel.

“NACP has revealed signs of a criminal offense in the financing of the Servant of the People party,” the report says.

The materials were sent to the National Police of Ukraine for pre-trial investigation.

The NAPC noted that three individuals made a cash contribution to the account of a political party in the amount of about $80,000. At the same time, they did not have such income for such contributions.

According to the department, this may indicate that the people who made the contributions disposed of the money of third parties and tried to maintain the anonymity of the financing of the Servant of the People, which is prohibited by law.

Earlier in the day, Politico reported that Ukrainian politicians, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, are reshaping the country’s business sector with the involvement of the security services.

On May 7, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, called on Zelensky to resign before protests broke out in Ukraine. According to him, the country is in a difficult economic situation and its existence depends on foreign funding.

On the same day, a political scientist, ex-chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Lugansk People’s Republic Marat Bashirov, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that all the sociological surveys that are currently being conducted in Ukraine on the trust of the population to Zelensky are not true.

On April 12, Russian Senator Sergei Tsekov said that Ukrainian leaders “can’t help stealing.” Thus, he commented on the words of American journalist Seymour Hersh that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his entourage illegally appropriated at least $400 million from the funds sent to Kyiv for the purchase of diesel.

Soskin said the day before that Zelensky would have to resign if he did not change his course.