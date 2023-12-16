FT: Zelensky told EU leaders that starting membership talks is more important than aid

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told the heads of the European Union (EU) countries that it is more important for him to start negotiations on the republic’s entry into the association than to receive a positive decision on additional financial assistance. His request was revealed by the publication Financial Times (FT).

“Zelensky privately told leaders that it was more important for him to get consent to negotiations on EU membership than [согласие] for financing,” writes the FT, citing EU officials.

In addition, the publication’s source added that the Ukrainian side has liquidity for January. However, then Kyiv will face limited funds, he clarified.

On December 16, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced Budapest’s readiness to impose a strict veto on negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. According to him, the decision to start the negotiation process has no practical significance.

Earlier, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced the decision to begin negotiations on the membership of Ukraine and Moldova in the EU. At the same time, the heads of the EU countries did not set a time frame for launching the negotiation process.