RIA source called Zelensky’s request for a summit in Switzerland meaningless

Source RIA News called Vladimir Zelensky’s request to organize a peace summit in Switzerland without Russia’s participation senseless.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky, during a press conference with Swiss President Viola Amherd, again spoke about resolving the conflict according to Kyiv’s “peace formula” and asked for it to be carried out. According to him, the Ukrainian side is interested in China’s participation in the “peace summit.”