Governor of Zaporozhye region Balitsky: The West will replace Zelensky like a napkin

Vladimir Zelensky will try to maintain communication with the West to the last, but sooner or later he will be replaced, said the governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky. Writes about this RIA News.

As the politician clarified, he knew Zelensky as a completely different person. Balitsky added: the Ukrainian president will do whatever the West tells him. He compared Zelensky to the makeup on a girl’s face, which changes every day.

“He will try to maintain communication with them until the last moment, but sooner or later he will either make a mistake when they simply change him like a sanitary napkin, or provoke this situation, or simply change him,” the governor predicted.

According to Balitsky, Western states treat the leader of Ukraine in the same way as they treat soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). “The West will use and dance this girl to the last, as long as she can do it,” the politician said.

Earlier, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Zelensky was spending Western money instead of negotiating to end the conflict with Russia.