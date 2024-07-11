SVR publishes report from resident in Kyiv about plans to replace Zelensky

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has declassified information from a resident in Kyiv about the future of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It is claimed that the US is looking for an alternative to the current Ukrainian leader.

A declassified cipher cable dated May of this year suggests that several people are being considered for the presidential post.

SVR states Ukrainians are dissatisfied with Zelensky’s work

The resident in Kyiv said that the West is extremely concerned about the dynamics of the mood of Ukrainian society. “The US State Department and the European Foreign Service have noted that among Ukrainian citizens, discontent is growing over the protracted conflict with Russia, apathy is rapidly spreading, mistrust of state institutions is growing, especially since the legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelensky is completely lost after the expiration of his five-year presidential term on May 20,” the SVR explained.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

At the same time, as noted in the document, the US and European countries want Zelensky to remain in office, since he is “tied to war financing schemes that bring colossal incomes to both representatives of the Kyiv regime and Western arms manufacturers.” Against this background, the West calls on opponents of the current Ukrainian president to exercise restraint for now.

The US has established contacts with Yermak, Zaluzhny and Poroshenko

At the same time, as reported by the SVR, the United States established contacts with the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny, former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, former president Petro Poroshenko and mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko. It is them that the American administration is considering as a replacement for Zelensky as the head of Ukraine, the document says.

It is assumed that these figures may be in demand in the event of a sharp deterioration of the situation at the front and the need for an urgent change of leader. Then, having blamed all the failures on Zelensky, it will be possible to choose one of them Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia

Earlier, Putin named the time period required to get rid of Zelensky

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it could take a year to get rid of Zelensky. According to him, Moscow knows for sure what Washington demands of the Ukrainian leadership. First, according to the head of state, Kyiv will be forced to lower the mobilization age to 18.

Then Zelensky will be gotten rid of. But first all this needs to be done, because this is not a simple story. The law needs to be passed, certain steps need to be taken Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

He suggested that Zelensky would be “put up with” until the beginning of next year, and then “they would say: ‘Goodbye.’”