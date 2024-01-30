NYT: Zelensky did not fire Zaluzhny due to leaks of resignation data to the media

The government of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky planned to dismiss the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny on Monday, January 29, but postponed this due to a leak of data about the resignation to the media. Writes about this The New York Times (NYT) citing a former senior Ukrainian official.

A Verkhovna Rada deputy familiar with the situation confirmed this, noting that Zelensky and Zaluzhny met on the evening of January 29, but no decision was made. One obstacle was the lack of an immediate replacement for Zaluzhny as commander in chief, he explained.

Earlier it was reported that Zaluzhny refused Zelensky’s offer to take the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).