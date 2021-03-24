The official website of the President of Ukraine made a mistake when publishing the order of the country’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky. It is reported by “Strana.ua”

In the text of the order on the dismissal of the head of the Kropyvnytskyi regional state administration of the Kirovograd region, Zelensky himself was accidentally terminated. Soon the electronic version of the order was removed.

The publication notes that this is not the first time that the press service of the country’s leader has made mistakes. So, in July 2019, the official website of the Ukrainian leader announced that he would visit the capital of the country, Toronto, while the capital of Canada is Ottawa. Later, Zelensky, in English addressing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter, called the Canadians residents of Canada (Canadia).

In May last year, Zelensky’s office reported on gifts from the presidential couple to the leaders of the world powers for Embroidery Day, among which a non-existent president was revealed. Among the presidents to whom Zelensky presented the embroidered shirt, the President of Canada is listed, but such a position does not exist.