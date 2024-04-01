Advisor Podolyak: Zelensky will initiate reform of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky plans to initiate reform of the government of Ukraine. This was announced by the adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, reports RIA News.

According to him, some ministries will have other functional responsibilities. He did not specify which ones he was talking about.

The Kyiv representative also added that there are changes in the military vertical, followed by changes in the functional vertical. In addition, according to him, Zelensky will evaluate the economic and social components in the country and intends to make proposals for rebooting power. Reforms necessary for the country’s Cabinet of Ministers are also being discussed, Podolyak noted.

Earlier, Zelensky promised to continue reshuffles in the Ukrainian authorities. He explained that the reshuffle is intended to make the president's office more functional.