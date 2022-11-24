RIA Novosti: Armed Forces of Ukraine mobilize citizens in the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine on the orders of Zelensky

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are conducting a total mobilization of residents in the Russian-speaking regions of the country. About it RIA News said a representative of the Russian law enforcement agencies in the Kherson region.

“General and total mobilization is carried out only in the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine – in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region,” the agency’s source said. He clarified that the order of the office of the President of Ukraine does not apply to the western regions of the country, where “almost no one is touched,” as a result of which only 40 people were called up in Ivano-Frankivsk, and 30 in Lvov.

Related materials:

The interlocutor added that as a result of “the total mobilization of the population of south-eastern Ukraine, mainly Russian-speaking citizens get to the front,” whom Kyiv considers potentially dangerous and “is trying to solve the problem of their destruction.”

Progress of mobilization in Ukraine

On November 16, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days, until February 19, 2023. At the same time, Anna Malyar, deputy head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, argued that the authorities of the republic did not plan to conduct a new wave of mobilization, since “there is no need for new soldiers, and the situation at the front is stable.” At the same time, she did not rule out that in the future the Armed Forces of Ukraine may need more people.

On November 17, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were planning to mobilize citizens of military age in Kherson and on the right bank of the Dnieper. As it became known from sources in the Ukrainian troops, they think that residents of different regions of Ukraine were hiding from the conscription on the territory of the Kherson region, when everyone could enter the region.

Earlier, captured fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that everyone in the country was being mobilized. They noted that the Ukrainian authorities have relaxed the requirements for the state of health of citizens, and even veterinarians sit on medical boards. “It makes no sense to say that something hurts,” one of the soldiers complained, adding that he did not know a single person who would be recognized as unprofitable for service.

Revealed the daily earnings of a mercenary in Ukraine

The average salary of foreign mercenaries fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has recently been 100 euros a day, said the commander of one of the units of the Russian volunteer assault detachment “Crimea” with the call sign Bond. The fighter explained that earlier payments to foreigners reached one and a half thousand euros per day, but this was due to the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attract as many applicants as possible. Bond clarified that he received this information from prisoners, from radio intercepts and from “guys who went behind enemy lines.”

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, about 10 private military companies are currently operating in Ukraine, in which soldiers of the countries of the NATO North Atlantic Alliance are serving. In addition, before the start of the special military operation (SVO), there was a foreign legion in Ukraine, consisting of citizens of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

It is also known about national units in which citizens of Belarus and Georgia are fighting on the side of Kyiv. And on November 21, it was reported about the Turkic battalion “Turan”, which was headed by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.