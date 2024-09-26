American Thinker: Zelensky’s “Victory Plan” Threatens Large-Scale War in Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “Victory Plan” threatens a large-scale war in Europe against Russia with the direct participation of the United States. This was stated by retired American officer and Pentagon employee Robert Maginnis in an article for American Thinker.

The officer said that if the current US government adopts a “victory plan”, the Ukrainian conflict could spread to other countries and even become nuclear. He added that the traditional October “surprise” before the US elections this time could be an escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Maginnis stressed that it should not have come to this, but due to the official crimes of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, “we are in a very serious situation.”

Earlier, The Times reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass do not hope that Zelensky’s “victory plan” will be able to contain the advance of Russian units.