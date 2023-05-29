Zelensky’s office adviser Podolyak was outraged by the publication of footage of the work of the Ukrainian air defense

It is unacceptable to publish evidence of the work of the Ukrainian air defense system (air defense) and the place where the missiles fell, said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. This is reported RIA News.

“What other words … do you need to explain to every official of the regional military administration, mayors and Instagram bloggers that you can’t publish air defense work, photos from missile impact sites, a list of objects of attack?” Podolyak wrote.