Reuters said that the words of Senator Graham about the death of the Russians were taken out of context by Kiev

Zelensky’s office, using a montage, attributed to Senator Lindsey Graham a phrase about investing in the death of Russians. Reuters came to this conclusion.

What was not clear in the recording originally released by Kiev was that the American politician had made statements about “lucrative investments” and “dying Russians” not in succession, but in different parts of the conversation.

In the full video, which the administration of the Ukrainian leader handed over to the agency, Graham said that Ukrainians have absorbed the American ideology of “Live free or die.” “And the Russians are dying,” he added. The phrase about the best investment of money referred to $38 billion in military aid that Washington has transferred to Ukraine since February 2022.

Related materials:

Initially, a record was circulated in the media in which Graham, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, called the death of Russians the most successful waste of US money. “Russians are dying. We have never spent money so well,” said the senator.

The video, as expected, caused a reaction in Russia

Graham’s statement caused a significant resonance in Russia. So, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted that with such a statement, the politician dishonors the United States. “It is difficult to imagine a greater shame for the country than to have such senators,” he stressed.

Related materials:

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that Graham should remember the high-profile murders of American politicians – former US Attorney General Robert Kennedy, former Senator Huey Long, as well as politicians Clement Carlos Pinckney, John Milton Elliott and Wayne Owens. “In his beloved America, not only ordinary people are regularly killed, but dirty money is spent on the murder of senators,” he said.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, recalled that during the Second World War, a number of American companies, including General Motors, Standard Oil, Kodak and IBM, cooperated with the authorities of Nazi Germany, providing the country with cars, oil products, fuses for bombs and accounting and control equipment. According to Zakharova, such investments by the United States “led to World War II and the Holocaust.”

Reuters managed to get in touch with Graham. He commented on criticism from Moscow.

As usual, the Russian propaganda machine is hard at work. Lindsey Graham US Senator

Kyiv previously promised to “kill Russians all over the world”

Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that the Ukrainian special services “have killed and will continue to kill Russians anywhere in the world until the complete victory of Ukraine.” Later, he admitted that his department was involved in the attacks in which Russian media persons were killed or injured.

Related materials:

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, sent a letter to the organization’s Security Council apparatus on the subject of Budanov’s statements. There was no reaction from the leadership of the World Organization.

However, Budanov then called his words about the assassination attempts on the Russians a “cut version.” According to the head of the GUR, his statement concerned only those Russian citizens who “are war criminals.”