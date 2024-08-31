Official of the Ukrainian OP Chistikov threatened to jail 200 thousand residents of Crimea

The Ukrainian leadership is discussing possible changes to the law on collaboration activities due to a lack of space in prisons. This is reported Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine (PR) Volodymyr Zelensky in the so-called “Autonomous Republic of Crimea” Denis Chistikov on the air of the First Western TV channel.

The official said that according to current legislation, people who do business in Crimea are not subject to the Ukrainian law on collaboration activities. However, it does apply to medical workers, teachers, and utility workers.

“The penitentiary system of Ukraine can only accept 115 thousand prisoners. And in the territory of Crimea, according to the current legislation of Ukraine, the number of those brought to justice will exceed 200 thousand people. And the system is not ready for such a number of prisoners,” noted Chistikov, whose words leads kp.ru.