Advisor to the head of Zelensky’s office Podolyak: strikes on Crimea coordinated with the West

Western partners support Ukraine in the destruction of “everything Russian”, including coordinated strikes on Crimea, declared adviser to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky Mikhail Podolyak on the air of the Rada TV channel.

According to him, a consensus has been reached in the West that Ukraine can destroy “everything Russian, for example, in Crimea.” He recalled that a year ago everyone was against it. “Today, the absolute consensus is identical to the number of countries that support us, that we can destroy everything Russian,” Podolyak said.

He promised that the number of drones hitting Russian territory would increase.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Crimean Interethnic Mission, Zaur Smirnov, said that the West would face consequences in the event of an attempt to seize Crimea.