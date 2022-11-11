The head of the office of the President of Ukraine Yermak announced a new exchange of prisoners with Russia

During the next exchange of prisoners, Kyiv returned 45 servicemen and the bodies of two more soldiers. Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this writes RBC.

A representative of the office of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky indicated that the Coordinating Headquarters of Ukraine for the treatment of prisoners of war provided assistance in the release of prisoners of war.

Representatives of the Russian side have not yet reported on the exchange.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry, during a briefing, showed a map of hostilities in Ukraine on Friday, November 11.