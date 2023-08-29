Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian Civic Chamber, said that the West allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike in Crimea

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the strikes on Crimea were coordinated with Western partners, they support the idea of ​​Kyiv to “destroy everything Russian” on the peninsula.

The politician recalled that a year ago, the Western allies refused such a scenario, but now they have come to a consensus.

Today, absolute consensus is identical to the number of countries that support us, that we can destroy everything Russian Mikhail Podolyak Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Podolyak added that the number of drones of an “unidentified nature” hitting Russian territory would increase.

The State Duma called Podolyak’s statement fascist

State Duma Deputy, Major General Leonid Ivlev reacted to Podolyak’s statement. He called the intention to “destroy everything Russian” in Crimea fascist and called for the use of those types of ammunition against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that had not yet been used.

It is necessary to discard any humanism and begin to use such ammunition that has not yet been used in battles. Among them are volumetric explosion bombs or volumetric detonating bombs, thermobaric ammunition, ammunition with increased lethality, and the like. Leonid Ivlev State Duma deputy

The parliamentarian pointed out that Kyiv’s intentions could only be stopped by a victory on the fronts of a special military operation (SVO). He concluded that Ukraine and its NATO allies only understand the language of force.

The MP said that the West will answer for the aggression against the Crimea

State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet, in response to the words of the adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, said that the West would be responsible for the aggression against Crimea on an equal basis with Ukraine, reports RIA News.

This is a frank admission that the West is waging war against Russia. It is the West that is the main beneficiary of the bloody conflict in Ukraine. But I want to warn them that Western countries, along with Ukraine, will answer for the aggression against Crimea Mikhail Sheremet State Duma deputy

According to the parliamentarian, Russia has something to respond to attacks on the peninsula, for example, with the most powerful ballistic missiles, which “are capable of smashing all the enemies of the Russian people to smithereens.”

Ukraine has repeatedly threatened to strike at Crimea

On August 22, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, threatened with new strikes on Crimea with the words “you will see again.” He stated that the Kyiv authorities want to destroy everything that belongs to Russia on the peninsula.

In response, the head of the State Council of Crimea, Vladimir Konstantinov, proposed a preemptive strike against Budanov.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Kyiv was responsible for another attempt to attack the Crimean bridge, which took place on August 12. Thus, the Ukrainian troops are responding to the actions of Russia, he added.

Also, the Western edition of The New York Times named the goal of drone attacks on Russia. US officials associate them with the need to raise the spirit in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the population of the country.

Crimea regularly attacked by Ukrainian drones

Over the past month, Crimea has been repeatedly attacked by drones. On August 21, the Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of an attempt by Ukraine to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles northwest of the peninsula.

On August 12, over the Crimea, 14 drones were destroyed by air defense (air defense), and another six were suppressed by electronic warfare (EW).

On July 24, due to a drone attack, the movement of trains in the Dzhankoy area was suspended on the peninsula. During the mass attack, an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district also hit, and a private house in the Kirov district was damaged by drone debris.

On July 22, as a result of an attack by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Crimean infrastructure facilities, a detonation occurred at an ammunition depot in the Krasnogvardeisky district.

On July 20, three UAVs attempted to attack a military airfield near the Gvardeiskoye urban-type settlement in Crimea. On the night of July 18, 28 drones were shot down over the peninsula.