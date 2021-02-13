The head of the office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Andriy Yermak admitted that the Minsk agreements are almost impossible to implement in the version in which they were signed. He said this in an interview with the TV channel “Ukraine”, reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.

At the same time, he assured that Kiev will make every effort to ensure that the principles laid down in these agreements are fulfilled by the Ukrainian side.

The head of the president’s office also stressed that there is progress in the negotiations on Donbass, but the dialogue is progressing slowly. He noted that there have been no tangible results in the six years since the signing of the agreements.

Earlier, the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik, on the sixth anniversary of the signing of the Minsk agreements, accused Kiev of lack of progress in resolving the conflict in Donbass. According to him, since the signing of the document, Ukraine not only failed to fulfill its obligations, but also deliberately aggravated the conflict.

The Minsk agreements were signed on February 12, 2015. They imply the granting of a special status to Donbass within Ukraine, the withdrawal of all armed units from its territory and the holding of local elections. All parties to the conflict state the lack of progress in their implementation.