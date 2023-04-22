At the July NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine intends to receive a “clear algorithm” for the country’s movement towards joining the alliance. This was stated by the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Andriy Yermak on Friday, April 21, in his Telegram channel.

“I hope that the Nordic countries will support the security of Ukraine before it becomes a full member of NATO, and are ready to sign the corresponding document,” Yermak wrote.

He said that he had held talks with advisers to the heads of government of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, as well as with an adviser to the President of Finland. According to him, they discussed formats for further support to Ukraine.

Earlier, on April 21, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is not currently part of the discussion in the North Atlantic Alliance. The minister claims that all member countries of the military bloc see Kyiv as part of the alliance, but “before that, there is still a certain way to go.”

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that all NATO allies agreed that Ukraine would become a member of the bloc. He did not specify the possible terms for the country’s admission to NATO.

On the morning of April 20, Stoltenberg arrived on a visit to Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader noted that the existing format of relations between NATO and Kiev needs to be changed. In his opinion, there is not a single barrier that would prevent inviting Ukraine to the bloc.

Ukraine applied for accelerated accession to NATO in September 2022. However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the impossibility of quickly accepting Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance. He explained that the decision on Ukraine’s membership should be made through a meeting of 30 partner states.