Zhovkva: negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the EU will begin in the 1st half of 2024

Negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the European Union (EU) will begin in the first half of 2024. This possible date for their holding was named by the deputy head of the office of the President of the Republic Vladimir Zelensky, Igor Zhovkva, on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

According to him, negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will actually begin during Belgium’s presidency of the EU Council.