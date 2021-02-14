The head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak explained the drop in the rating of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. He stated this in an interview with Ukraine 24, reports RIA News…

Yermak noted that the first reason is “this is a certain pattern, difficult times, covid”. He stressed that a similar trend is observed not only in Ukraine. The second reason, the Ukrainian politician said, is that “a powerful machine, both inside the country and outside,” has been working against Kiev on purpose for two years now, which is trying to neutralize all the achievements of the Ukrainian authorities. In his opinion, the flow of false information and practically insults to the current government practically does not stop.

At the end of January, it was reported that Zelensky’s electoral rating fell to a record low – only 13.4 percent of the country’s citizens were ready to vote for the politician. In case of a second round in a pair of Zelensky and Poroshenko, 30.6 percent of citizens would vote for the current Ukrainian leader.