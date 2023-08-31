Podolyak said that Lukashenka is beneficial for the Russians

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is beneficial for the Russians. About it declared adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky Mikhail Podolyak in an interview with the Belarusian portal Zerkalo.

“Do the Russians need to eliminate Lukashenka? No, he is harmless to them. Lukashenko will definitely not provoke any manifestations of anti-Russianness, ”he explained.

Podolyak also said that Belarus is not a subject state, “which can somehow actively scare someone or participate in something.”

On August 24, Lukashenka congratulated the citizens of Ukraine on Independence Day. He stressed that for many centuries the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples “lived in harmony and respect”, and they are united by respect for traditions and original culture.