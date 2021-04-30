The office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the march of neo-Nazis in the center of Kiev in honor of the anniversary of the creation of the SS Galicia division. The corresponding statement is published on website president.

Zelensky’s office stressed that they categorically condemn any “manifestation of propaganda of totalitarian regimes, in particular the National Socialist”, as well as attempts to “reconsider the truth” about the Second World War.

“There was not and could not be a single Ukrainian interest in the fact that the Nazis tried to use people in the occupied territories for their own purposes,” the statement said. Also in the message it is said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the administration of Kiev are expected to establish all the circumstances of the incident and bring to justice those responsible for violating the law.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that neo-Nazi actions in Ukraine are not a product of Russian propaganda, as they are trying to present in Kiev. According to her, the existence of neo-Nazism in Ukraine is confirmed by multiple facts.

On April 28, a march was held in Kiev in honor of the anniversary of the creation of the SS Galicia division. Radicals – only about 100 people – walked from Arsenalnaya Street to Maidan Nezalezhnosti. The organizers of the action were several organizations that called on their supporters to come in embroidered shirts.

The SS Galicia Division was created from Ukrainian nationalist volunteers in 1943. The unit was mainly involved in punitive operations and the fight against partisans. In the summer of 1944, the division tried to hold back the offensive of the Red Army in the area of ​​the city of Brody and was completely defeated by units of the 1st Ukrainian Front.