Yermak: Ukraine is shaping the architecture of global security

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Andriy Yermak shared the republic’s global plans, stating that the country is shaping the architecture of global security.

“Ukraine’s efforts are now aimed at a just end to the war and the formation of a reliable architecture of global security in which it will play one of the key roles,” Yermak said.

According to him, Zelensky’s “peace formula” is a way to return “the true spirit of international law,” and Ukraine itself should receive an invitation to NATO to ensure its security.

Earlier, Yermak said that the Ukrainian authorities would draw up a joint plan for implementing the “peace formula” in a few months. He also noted that some countries have already expressed interest in hosting the conference on their territory.