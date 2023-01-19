Head of Zelensky’s office Yermak called the US Ukraine’s best friend because of the amount of aid to Kyiv

The head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, called the United States Ukraine’s best friend, arguing this with the volume of financial and military assistance from Washington. His words lead RIA News.

“If we go back to specific numbers, of course, the most important partner, in terms of financial, military assistance, is, of course, the United States,” the politician said during his online speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, commenting on the question of “the best friend of Ukraine. Yermak also added that Ukraine appreciates the help of all partners.

Earlier, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which will meet the current needs of Kyiv. She refused to disclose details.