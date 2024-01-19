The head of Zelensky's office, Ermak, in a reproach to the West, called the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successful

The head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Ermak, reproached the West for insufficient supplies of weapons and called the counter-offensive of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) “quite successful.” This is what he's talking about spoke out in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

“Given the opportunities provided, the counteroffensive was quite successful,” a representative of the Kyiv administration emphasized.

Earlier, Ermak called 2024 decisive in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. He pointed out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to counter-offensive, and Zelensky knows how to achieve victory.