Podolyak on Trump’s peace plan: Candidates’ positions change after elections

Advisor to the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Mykhailo Podolyak in on the air The program “Tema s Moseychuk” assessed the plan of US presidential candidate Donald Trump to end the conflict, voiced by his vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

J.D. Vance told how he sees the former head of the White House’s plan to end the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, it involves freezing the current demarcation line, creating a demilitarized zone and Kyiv’s neutrality, including refusing to join NATO.

Podolyak considered such statements as “election hype” and pointed out that in the midst of the electoral cycle, a large number of speculations appear in the information field. The official expressed the opinion that the candidates’ positions change radically immediately after the elections.

“The United States, in full, both under the Democrats and the Republicans, will institutionally provide everything Ukraine needs. This is an objective process of this war. It is irreversible,” the adviser to Zelensky’s office emphasized.

Podolyak added that American politicians can subjectively make any comments, and discussions about the end of the conflict are also possible, however, according to the official, its end “will be extremely negative for Russia.”

Earlier, Donald Trump spoke about his position on the conflict in Ukraine. Answering the question of whether he wants Ukraine to win, he said that he wants the fighting to end in order to save human lives, adding that this does not contradict the interests of the United States.